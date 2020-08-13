Williamsburg man served with drug possession warrant also arrested on drug trafficking charge











Early Thursday morning, Williamsburg police went to a residence to serve a man with an indictment warrant for drug possession, and ended up charging him with drug trafficking in addition to the warrant.

About 1:30 a.m., Williamsburg Police Officers Dorman Patrick Jr. and Johnny Fulton went to Bradley Lewis Hamblin’s River Road residence to arrest him and serve him with an indictment warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to a news release.

After Hamblin was arrested and taken into custody, a police investigation lead to the discovery of suspected crystal methamphetamine, which is an extremely potent form of meth, distribution baggies, two sets of digital scales, and a .22 caliber rifle, the release noted.

The contraband and firearm were collected as evidence and seized.

Patrick charged Hamblin, 28, with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) less than two grams in connection with the drugs found at the scene.

In addition to the drug possession warrant, Hamblin was also served with a failure to appear in court warrant.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.