Williamsburg man served with drug possession warrant also arrested on drug trafficking charge

Posted On 13 Aug 2020
Officer Johnny Fulton on the scene escorting the suspect after he was taken into custody.

Early Thursday morning, Williamsburg police went to a residence to serve a man with an indictment warrant for drug possession, and ended up charging him with drug trafficking in addition to the warrant.

About 1:30 a.m., Williamsburg Police Officers Dorman Patrick Jr. and Johnny Fulton went to Bradley Lewis Hamblin’s River Road residence to arrest him and serve him with an indictment warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to a news release.

After Hamblin was arrested and taken into custody, a police investigation lead to the discovery of suspected crystal methamphetamine, which is an extremely potent form of meth, distribution baggies, two sets of digital scales, and a .22 caliber rifle, the release noted.

The contraband and firearm were collected as evidence and seized.

Patrick charged Hamblin, 28, with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) less than two grams in connection with the drugs found at the scene.

In addition to the drug possession warrant, Hamblin was also served with a failure to appear in court warrant.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

The News Journal