Williamsburg man charged with second-degree assault











A Williamsburg man has been charged with second-degree assault in connection with a fight Wednesday night at a residence on Rocky Point School Road, off of Ky. 478.

Samuel C. West, 41, was arrested after Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the location in response to a complaint of a physical altercation.

Sgt. Jonas Saunders stated in the arrest citation that the victim, Mike Jones, had suffered a severe laceration to the head that left him covered in blood.

As a result, Jones was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Jones identified West as the perpetrator, according to the arrest citation.

Saunders said witnesses corroborated Jones’ account.

West was taken into custody and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.