UPDATE: Williamsburg man charged with murder following domestic dispute











A Williamsburg man is in custody for allegedly killing his aunt at a Whitley County residence early Friday morning.

According to Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird, Michael Lee Worley, 40, was taken into custody and charged with the murder of his aunt. The incident happened at 1119 Betty West Road.

Williamsburg Police received a 911 call at about 7:53 a.m. and Lt. Bobby Freeman was the first to respond. When he arrived on scene, he saw a female laying in the yard, deceased. Worley was spotted and attempted to flee, according to authorities, but was quickly apprehended. Initial investigation appear to show the victim was beaten to death, Bird said.

The victim, who has yet to be named, is being sent for an autopsy to determine exact cause of death.

Family members told police that Worley did not live at the residence, but would visit from time to time.

Overnight, Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a prowler complaint at the same residence, and made contact with the victim’s mother, but found nothing out of the ordinary.

Worley is being charged with murder and will be lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Bird said Worley has not made a statement to police.

Freeman will be leading the investigation, and will be assisted by Williamsburg Police Det. David Rowe. Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hill, Whitley EMS and Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley were also at the scene.