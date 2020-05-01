Williamsburg man charged with first-degree assault











A Williamsburg man admitted to stabbing another man in the neck with a pocket knife Thursday night, but told Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies it was self-defense.

Matthew N. Goins, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault in connection with the incident on Chester Goins Lane, off of Ky. 904.

Deputy Chad Foley was called to a residence on Ky. 904, stating that he observed the victim, identified as Jonathan Reynolds, on the bed of a truck, covered in blood from the stab wound to the neck.

A witness identified Goins as the perpetrator, telling deputies Foley the incident had occurred at a residence on Chester Goins Lane.

Foley located Goins at that residence, along with several other witnesses.

According to those statements, Reynolds had gotten into an altercation with Deloris Kelly which led to Goins stabbing Reynolds.

“I recovered the suspected weapon inside the residence,” Foley stated in the arrest citation, noting Goins told him where it was, but that it was wet.

When Foley asked the witnesses about that, they replied that the water was from where it had been outside in the rain where the stabbing took place.

“After reading Matthew Goins his rights he stated he did stab Reynolds in the neck but through Reynolds was trying to hurt him or Kelly,” Foley wrote in the arrest citation.