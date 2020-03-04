Previous Story
Williamsburg man charged with assaulting his 77-year-old mother
Posted On 04 Mar 2020
Comment: 0
A Williamsburg man was arrested for allegedly beating his 77-year-old mother, leaving her with a broken leg Saturday night.
James D. Gipson, 40, is facing one count of second-degree assault – domestic violence.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us