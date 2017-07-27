By Dean Manning

A Williamsburg man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a burglary complaint at a Corbin area apartment complex.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Johnathan O’Quinn on one count of second-degree burglary.

According to Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, deputies were called to Elaine Court Apartments off of Standard Avenue about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation by Deputy Mikey Ashurst determined that O’Quinn was the suspect.

“While Deputy Ashurst was at the scene, Corbin Police Officer Wade Mitchell arrested O’Quinn for public intoxication on Beatty Avenue two blocks away from Elaine Court.

O’Quinn was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.