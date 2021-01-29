Williamsburg man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop











A traffic stop Saturday morning by the Williamsburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Williamsburg man on drug-related charges.

Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. arrested Ricky L. Siler, 49, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no auto insurance and failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle.

The traffic stop of the green 2001 Ford Focus took place about 9:19 a.m. at the intersection of Cane Creek Road and South US25W after Patrick ran the registration plate of the vehicle, which came back as the insurance being unconfirmed, Patrick wrote on the arrest citation.

During the traffic stop, Patrick found a black back pack in the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle that contained a white, clear crystal substance, numerous empty plastic distribution baggies, a digital scale, two needles and three white round pill tablets (Oxycodone), according to the arrest citation.

Siler was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center about 10:46 a.m. Saturday, and he was released from jail about 7:44 p.m. Saturday.