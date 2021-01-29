Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Williamsburg man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Posted On 29 Jan 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A traffic stop Saturday morning by the Williamsburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Williamsburg man on drug-related charges.

Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. arrested Ricky L. Siler, 49, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no auto insurance and failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle.

The traffic stop of the green 2001 Ford Focus took place about 9:19 a.m. at the intersection of Cane Creek Road and South US25W after Patrick ran the registration plate of the vehicle, which came back as the insurance being unconfirmed, Patrick wrote on the arrest citation.

During the traffic stop, Patrick found a black back pack in the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle that contained a white, clear crystal substance, numerous empty plastic distribution baggies, a digital scale, two needles and three white round pill tablets (Oxycodone), according to the arrest citation.

Siler was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center about 10:46 a.m. Saturday, and he was released from jail about 7:44 p.m. Saturday.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Search warrant leads to drug arrest

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
, By
0

Traffic stop leads to meth bust

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
, By
0

Williamsburg Police use taser to take wanted man into custody

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
, By
0

Deputies administer NARCAN to unidentified individual, Kelly charged with trafficking heroin and methamphetamine

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal