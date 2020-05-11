Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Half Price Sale
BREAKING NEWS

Williamsburg man among four people charged in Keavy robbery

Posted On 11 May 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

One person was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and three others, including a Williamsburg man, are in the Laurel County Correctional Center on robbery charges following an incident Friday morning in Keavy.

         Simpson

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported robbery on Upper Indian Camp Road, off of Ky. 312 during which the home owner reportedly shot one of the intruders.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated the robbers attempted to take money and possible illegal narcotics.

The injured person was transported to UK.

      Andrew Myers

Through the course of the investigation, Lt. Chris Edwards, identified the three other suspects, as Logan Simpson, 19, of Williamsburg, Nathan M. Myers, 20, of London, and Andrew D. Myers, 23, of London.

Edwards made contact with the individuals who agreed to come to the sheriff’s office for interviews.

Following those interviews, the suspects were each charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

Warrants have been issued for the fourth suspect, who is still at UK being treated for his wounds.

      Nathan Myers

Under Kentucky law, first-degree robbery is a class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Status of Fourth of July fireworks is up in the air and not in a good way

Posted On 11 May 2020
, By
0

Tennessee duo facing charges in connection with local sexual assault have been returned to Whitley County

Posted On 08 May 2020
, By
0

Tennessee woman facing robbery charge after shoving store clerk at Pleasant View Dollar General

Posted On 08 May 2020
, By
0

Williamsburg woman pronounced dead following Thursday crash near London

Posted On 08 May 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal