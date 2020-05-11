Williamsburg man among four people charged in Keavy robbery











One person was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and three others, including a Williamsburg man, are in the Laurel County Correctional Center on robbery charges following an incident Friday morning in Keavy.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported robbery on Upper Indian Camp Road, off of Ky. 312 during which the home owner reportedly shot one of the intruders.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated the robbers attempted to take money and possible illegal narcotics.

The injured person was transported to UK.

Through the course of the investigation, Lt. Chris Edwards, identified the three other suspects, as Logan Simpson, 19, of Williamsburg, Nathan M. Myers, 20, of London, and Andrew D. Myers, 23, of London.

Edwards made contact with the individuals who agreed to come to the sheriff’s office for interviews.

Following those interviews, the suspects were each charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

Warrants have been issued for the fourth suspect, who is still at UK being treated for his wounds.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree robbery is a class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.