Williamsburg Main Street program now nationally accredited











Williamsburg is among 23 communities in Kentucky, whose Main Street programs have achieved national accreditation for 2021 from both the Kentucky Main Street program and the National Main Street Center.

“Kentucky Main Street continues to prove transformative, especially for rural communities seeking to attract and maintain small, locally owned businesses that invest back into the community and together create strong downtowns that anchor additional growth,” said Craig Potts, Kentucky Heritage Council (KHC) executive director and state historic preservation officer. “This has been especially important as the entire state works to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and a shift in the way business is done.”

The other towns include: Bardstown, Beattyville, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Covington, Cynthiana, Danville, Guthrie, LaGrange, Maysville, Middlesboro, Morehead, Murray, Perryville, Pikeville, Pineville, Scottsville, Salyersville, Shelbyville, Springfield, Taylorsville, and Winchester. Participating affiliate programs are London, Paducah and the Tri-Cities of Cumberland, Benham and Lynch. Network programs are Owenton and Paintsville.

Kentucky Main Streets have generated more than $4.7 billion of investment throughout the commonwealth since its inception.

Kentucky Main Street was created by the Kentucky Heritage Council (KHC)/State Historic Preservation Office in 1979 to reverse economic decline in central business districts through historic preservation and redevelopment of commercial buildings. Participation requires local commitment and financial support, with a community Main Street director administering the program with a volunteer board. KHC provides technical and design assistance, on-site visits, a resource center and access to national consultants through Main Street America.