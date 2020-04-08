Williamsburg Main Street program holding Easter Decorating Contest











The Williamsburg Main Street program is doing its part to get people into the Easter spirit, even if they can’t congregate in person for Easter.

The Main Street program is holding an inaugural Easter Decorating Contest, and there will be first, second and third place prizes for the winners.

“If you and your family are out driving around and see a home decorated that you think is awesome, then take a picture of the decorations and post that picture on the Williamsburg Main Street Facebook Page,” Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays said.

“Judges will drive around Williamsburg to look at the decorations, and the winner will be announced on April 15 by Mayor Roddy Harrison during his radio announcements.”

Winners will receive a gift card to one of Williamsburg’s downtown restaurants.

Hays said that she came up with the idea for the decorating contest by trying to think of something that Williamsburg could do as a community that incorporates social distancing.

“You can decorate your own home. You don’t have to get out and get things. You can make your decorations. People can drive and enjoy it,” Hays said.

Harrison said that he thinks the contest is a good thing, but he noted that people need to remember social distancing.

“It just gives people something to look forward to. At the same time we have to throw in social distancing. Only family members in a car. They can drive by and drive around and look at the decorations. You can take a picture from your car, but don’t get out,” Harrison cautioned.

Hays said she hopes that this is the beginning of a new tradition.

“It may not be great this year, but it may be something we can do each year and build on it,” she added.