Williamsburg, London Walmart stores limiting hours of operation beginning Sunday











Williamsburg and London Walmart stores have announced shortened business hours because of the coronavirus.

Officials at both stores announced that beginning Sunday, hours of operations will be 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

Walmart in Corbin has not yet changed its hours.

The number of confirmed cases in Kentucky stands at 16 as of Saturday.

Cases have been reported in six counties including Harrison, Fayette, Jefferson, Nelson, Bourbon and Montgomery.