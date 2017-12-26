Williamsburg Lodge 490 F & AM holds first election in newly renovated building













On December 18, 2017, the newly elected officers of Williamsburg Lodge No. 490, Free and Accepted Masons were installed. This is the first installation held in their newly renovated lodge hall since the building was damaged in a fire three years ago.

Grand Master Tim Sanders and Deputy Grand Master Gary Rose of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky performed the installation.

Outgoing Master Larry Carte was recognized by the lodge for his leadership during the past year in completing the renovations to the lodge building. Pictured above, left to right are: Tim Sanders, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky; Charles Cooper, Senior Steward; Carl Jones, Chaplain; Mike Gray, Senior Deacon; Nick Simpson, Senior Warden; Jason Jones, Junior Deacon; Mark Lawson, Master; Randall Partin, Secretary; Ben Parker, Junior Warden; Charles Reynolds, Tiler; Hunter Martin, Junior Steward; and Gary Rose, Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. (Not Present, Terry (T.J.) Hamblin, Jr., Treasurer).

Williamsburg Masonic Lodge has been an active part of the Williamsburg and Whitley County communities for almost 150 years and supports many charitable and philanthropic causes including scholarships and support of local schools and youth groups.