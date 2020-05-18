Williamsburg Little League season will likely be canceled, city council told











Under the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s COVID-19 reopening plan, outdoor youth sports will be allowed to resume on June 15, but the little league baseball and softball season in Williamsburg doesn’t look like it is going to happen this summer.

Williamsburg City Councilwoman Patty Faulkner told the council during its recent monthly meeting that the little league held a president’s meeting last Sunday regarding plans for the possible upcoming season.

“I don’t know how we would do it if we did it. We could not social distance in the concession stand. Even if we moved the bleachers away, which was one of the things that was proposed – don’t use the dugouts and put the kids in the stands – for us, I don’t know that we can do it in Williamsburg,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner, who is on the little league board, said she is not comfortable doing that and the local little league president is not comfortable at all doing that either.

She said it looks like the league will just refund everyone’s money this year.

Faulkner added that Franklin Stivers is wanting Williamsburg to host a state tournament for girls’ softball again, which would take place in August, but she didn’t indicate whether a decision has been made about that yet.

Last summer, Williamsburg hosted a girl’s state softball tournament for 11-12 year olds.