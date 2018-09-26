Williamsburg Kiwanis Club to hold holiday homes tour













Think you are going to need a jumpstart to get in the Christmas spirit this year? Are you someone, who really enjoys looking at Christmas decorations? Want to help raise some money for a worthy cause?

If any of the above is the case, then note that the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club has an upcoming event planned to further the celebration of Christmas in Williamsburg.

The ’12 Nights of Christmas’ is tentatively planned to start on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

“The 12 Nights of Christmas involves 12 families, who have agreed to open their houses – one night per house for 12 nights – and serve refreshments and allow us to tour their homes while their homes are decorated for Christmas. It is a way to get people into the Christmas spirit,” said Williamsburg Kiwanis Club President Carroll “Cissy” Lunce, who is organizing the event.

The event is planned to take place Monday through Saturday. Then resume on the following Monday and go through the next Saturday.

Lunce said that proceeds from the event will go towards a Kiwanis project to purchase a mommy-baby swing for two local playgrounds.

“The swing can be used for any child up to 70 pounds with disabilities. We would like to purchase two of those for the city parks. Set up and all on two of them is going to be $12,000 so we are accepting all donations,” she noted.

Tickets for the event will be $30.

Lunce can be contacted about the event through the Williamsburg Tourism Center at 549-0530 or Williamsburg City Hall at 549-6033.