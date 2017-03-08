By Mark White

The Williamsburg Kiwanis Club has been recognized as a “club of distinction” during a recent Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis Division mid-year meeting in Alcoa, Tennessee.

Alvin Sharpe, who served as Williamsburg Club President for 2015-2016 and is currently the Kiwanis Lt. Governor for the Kentucky-Tennessee District, said the Williamsburg club was recognized as a club of distinction out of the 142 clubs in its division.

“A lot of that is due to all of you all growing our club,” Sharpe told the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club during its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 9. “Out of the 142 clubs in Kentucky and Tennessee, we were number one in club growth. As a matter of fact, that put our district as number one in the nation in club growth.”

During the club year, which runs from Oct. 1 – Sept. 30, the Williamsburg club brought in 35 new members, which was 175 percent growth, Sharpe noted.

In addition, Sharpe was named Kiwanis Club President of Distinction and former Kiwanis Lt. Governor Virginia Combs, who is a member of the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club and a past-president, was named Vice-President of Distinction.

Wolf Creek Baptist Church Pastor Kenny Carr was the keynote speaker for the meeting, and spoke about his recent 10-day mission trip to Uganda along with two other people.

Among the places visited during the mission trip was a Uganda church that Wolf Creek Baptist Church Youth had donated $1,400 to two years ago that went towards the purchase of a new generator and seats for the church.

Also during the meeting, the club presented a $120 check to Masonic Lodge 490 Master Larry Carte towards the purchase of two new bicycles.

As part of the Masons Matter program the local Masonic Lodge is planning to purchase a new boy’s bicycle and a new girl’s bicycle for schools in the county to use as attendance incentives at the end of the school year. The funds from the Kiwanis Club will pay for two of the bicycles.

Carte said that the lodge still needs bicycle helmets to go with the new bikes and anyone wishing to make a donation can contact him at (606) 425-6989.

After the meeting, the Kiwanis Club executive committee announced that the Williamsburg club had recently helped to aid a less fortunate couple in McCreary County.

Treasurer Terrell Medley said that the club was recently contacted by a Kiwanis Club member in Chicago about helping a resident in McCreary County, whose driveway had washed out and needed repair.

Both the residents, who lived there, had limited mobility.

Medley helped coordinate the work with Vince and David Sulfridge doing the grading, contouring and ditching work and the gravel being delivered by Tommy Dotson.

Medley said that much of the labor was donated.

The Kiwanis member from Chicago donated part of the money to pay for the project and Williamsburg Kiwanis Club members paid for the remaining $150 of the expense.