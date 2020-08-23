Williamsburg Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to recent graduates











The Williamsburg Kiwanis Club recently awarded scholarships to three local graduating seniors from the class of 2020.

Williamsburg High School graduate Allison Caddell received the Dr. Harold Wortman Scholarship Award.

The late Dr. Harold Wortman was a long-standing member and president of the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club. He dedicated more than 30 years of his life and work to the University of the Cumberlands Music Department.

He was the founder and driving force behind the long running Madrigal Dinners at Cumberlands.

“Those impacted by Dr. Wortman’s love for music and the performing arts continue to pass along his legacy. We hope you will do the same,” the club said in a scholarship notification letter to Caddell.

Whitley County High School graduate Dustin Sulfridge received the Dr. Ralph Denham Scholarship Award.

The scholarship is awarded each year to the senior at Whitley County High that best represents a commitment to overcome obstacles while attaining a high school diploma.

Dr. Ralph Denham was a physician from Williamsburg, who practiced in Louisville.

“Dr. Denham always had fond memories of those that nurtured him in his youth and the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club wants to continue the nurturing process. It is our hope that you, like others before you, will continue to pass along that legacy!” the club said in a scholarship notification letter to Sulfridge.

Williamsburg High School graduate Esmerelda Cervantes received the Henry “Babe” Barton Scholarship Award.

This scholarship is awarded each year to the senior at Williamsburg High School who represents a commitment to overcoming obstacles while attaining a high school diploma.

The late Babe Barton was a long time resident of Williamsburg, a successful businessman, and a member of the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed sponsoring youth programs and activities.

“Those impacted by Babe Barton’s love for athletics, competition, and youth programs continue to pass along his legacy. We hope you will do the same,” the club said in a scholarship notification letter to Cervantes.

Each scholarship recipient received a one-time $500 award towards their continuing education.

Williamsburg Kiwanis Club President David Perry presented the scholarship checks to the recipients during a brief ceremony, which was held at Briar Creek Park in Williamsburg Thursday afternoon.

The awards were presented at the park to ensure social distancing.