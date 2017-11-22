Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Williamsburg Health and Rehab wins ‘Best of Kentucky’ award

Posted On 22 Nov 2017
The Overall “Best of Kentucky” award was presented to Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Photo above, left to right, event sponsor Volker Wellman of EcoLab, Williamsburg H&RC Director of Nursing Joy Petrey, Williamsburg H&RC Administrator Laura Creekmore, and Miss Kentucky Molly Matney.

Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center was recognized as the overall “Best of Kentucky” at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Annual Quality Awards Banquet on Nov.16 at the Galt House in Louisville. Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center was ranked in the Top 10 “Best of Kentucky” facilities.

Seventy-five awards were handed out during the evening. Other winners from the Corbin area were as follows:

Leah Collins, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation, Top 10 Nursing Care

Julia Hembree, Corbin Health and Rehabilitation, Top 10 Nursing Care

Helen Smith, Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation, Top 10 Supportive Care

Kelli Smith, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation, Health Care Partner

Penny Partin, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation, Ira O. Wallace Scholarship

More than 700 long-term care providers met during the meeting, attending educational sessions on vital issues they are facing, such as staffing and emergency preparedness and other regulatory issues. Also, more than 100 vendors exhibited during the Expo as well showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.

A Top 10 “Best of Kentucky” award was presented to Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center. Photo above, left to right, event sponsor Volker Wellman of EcoLab, Barbourville H&RC Administrator Janna Shelley, Barbourville H&RC Director of Nursing Delores Fields, and Miss Kentucky Molly Matney

