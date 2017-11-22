Williamsburg Health and Rehab wins ‘Best of Kentucky’ award

Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center was recognized as the overall “Best of Kentucky” at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Annual Quality Awards Banquet on Nov.16 at the Galt House in Louisville. Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center was ranked in the Top 10 “Best of Kentucky” facilities.

Seventy-five awards were handed out during the evening. Other winners from the Corbin area were as follows:

Leah Collins, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation, Top 10 Nursing Care

Julia Hembree, Corbin Health and Rehabilitation, Top 10 Nursing Care

Helen Smith, Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation, Top 10 Supportive Care

Kelli Smith, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation, Health Care Partner

Penny Partin, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation, Ira O. Wallace Scholarship

More than 700 long-term care providers met during the meeting, attending educational sessions on vital issues they are facing, such as staffing and emergency preparedness and other regulatory issues. Also, more than 100 vendors exhibited during the Expo as well showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.