Williamsburg football game versus Frankfort cancelled
The football game scheduled to take place on Friday, September 11, between the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets and the Frankfort Panthers has been called off.
Williamsburg Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Jerry Herron confirmed early Friday afternoon that the game was cancelled, saying, “Frankfort contacted us late last week, saying they wouldn’t be able to play due to COVID concerns. They didn’t feel like they would be safe travelling here for the game.”
According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s website, Frankfort has since scheduled a replacement game for Friday at Shelby County. This trip would see the Panthers travelling about 30 minutes for their game, as opposed to the nearly two hours that it would have taken to get to Williamsburg.
According to Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton, the travel time was the main concern for the Frankfort football team. As for why a public announcement was not made about the cancellation sooner, Melton said that they were hoping to be able to announce a replacement game, but Coach Herron was unfortunately not successful in his attempts to find a team that could fill the now empty slot in the schedule.
Herron said his team conducted a closed practice session Thursday evening that was formatted more like an intrasquad scrimmage, and practice is scheduled to take place again Friday evening.
Whitley County and Corbin are both still set to host their games as scheduled Friday, with kickoff for both contests at 7:30 PM.