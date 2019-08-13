Williamsburg First and Pleasant View Methodist welcomes new Pastor











Williamsburg First and Pleasant View United Methodist Churches recently welcomed Zach Davis and his wife Emma to Williamsburg, where Zach has been called to serve as the new pastor for the two churches.

Davis is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Asbury Theological Seminary.

Prior to their arrival in Williamsburg, Zach worked as a vegetable farmer and Emma as the office manager of Blessed Earth, a Christian environmental non-profit.

They are both fresh off the plane from a term of service as missionaries at the Africa Gospel Church Baby Centre in Nakuru, Kenya, and are delighted to call Williamsburg their new home.