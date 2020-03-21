Williamsburg Firestone plant shutting down March 29-April 12











The Williamsburg Firestone Industrial Products Plant will soon be closed for two weeks as part of a broader temporary phase shutdown of Bridgestone Americas Inc.’s manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America.

For most facilities, the temporary shutdown will begin the weekend of March 21 with all facilities planning to resume normal operations on or before Sunday, April 12.

However, the shutdown of the Williamsburg facility won’t start until March 29 and is scheduled to conclude on April 12, according to Emily Weaver, Bridgestone Americas Inc. Director of Communication.

The Williamsburg plant employees about 550 employees.

Weaver said that the company is utilizing a variety of means to ensure employee’s needs are met during this unprecedent time, including but not limited to supplemental unemployment benefits, unemployment benefits and direct compensation when ineligible for other benefits.

“The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust response plans and activities as necessary. The company has sufficient supply of product to meet customer demand and its distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams will continue to fill orders, but is executing this temporary shutdown to align supply to the predicted demand in the market,” according to a press release.

“As the company carefully monitors the coronavirus situation, it is continuing to take action in all aspects of operations to ensure the health and safety of our employees while also addressing the needs of customers and the market.”

The Williamsburg plant is the only remaining air-spring manufacturing plant in the United States, and as of 2018 produced 4.9 million plus air-springs.