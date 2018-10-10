Williamsburg firefighters debut new ladder truck













The Williamsburg City Council got its first look at the city’s new ladder truck during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

The used 1999 Sutphen ladder truck was purchased for $150,000. The truck has about 30,000 miles.

Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd said the ladder is 100 feet in height.

Firefighters can set up the new ladder truck for use in five minutes.

In addition to tall buildings, such as some of the residence halls at the University of the Cumberlands, the ladder truck could also come in handy to reach a potential fire at the center of a large building, such as Walmart or Firestone, Todd said.

“It won’t be used that much I hope, but we will have it when needed,” he added.

Todd said the ladder truck is badly needed.

He noted an incident shortly before he started at the fire department when a mock disaster was held at the University of the Cumberlands, and a young lady suffered a broken femur bone as she was being carried down a ladder and fell.

“If everybody is on those upper floors up there, and there is a fire between them, it is going to be one of the only ways we can get to them,” Todd said.