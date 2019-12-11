Williamsburg fan gets fine for incident involving sports official











A Williamsburg woman, who was arrested after the Williamsburg-Paintsville playoff football game on Nov. 22 in connection with an incident involving an official, pleaded guilty to her offenses Monday morning in Johnson County District Court while a second Williamsburg woman is set to appear in court later this month.

Paige Ponder, 22, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of alcohol intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct, and was ordered to pay a total of $293 in fines and court costs, according to the Johnson County District Clerk’s office.

Her arrest citation indicated that she was stopped after the football game at the football field, and was “cussing and yelling” at the sports officials after the game was over. Her citation also indicated that she had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages.

Paintsville police also arrested a second Williamsburg woman that evening, Breigh Shelton, 19, charging her with second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, and first-offense assault of a sports official.

“After the football game, Lt. B. Austin, KSP, observed the above subject (Shelton) grab a referee after the game was over as the referees were trying to leave. The referee was also a Perry County Deputy Sheriff,” the citation stated.

Shelton was allegedly “cussing and yelling,” according to her citation, and would not stop cussing despite being told to do so several times. At the time small children were around and could hear her cussing, her arrest citation stated.

A Johnson County court official indicated that based upon computer records, it wasn’t immediately clear whether Shelton was arraigned Monday morning, but a Jan. 22 pretrial conference has been scheduled in her case.

A pretrial conference is routinely scheduled after someone enters a not guilty plea.

The incidents took place after the Williamsburg-Paintsville High School playoff football game, where starting Williamsburg quarterback Dalton Ponder was apparently purposefully shoved by an adult male on the Paintsville sideline as he went out of bounds.

According to Shelton’s Facebook profile, she is currently in a relationship with Ponder.

Paige Ponder’s Facebook profile indicates that she is the older sister of Dalton Ponder.