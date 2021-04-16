Previous Story
Williamsburg eliminates nearly 200 tripping hazards from sidewalks
Posted On 16 Apr 2021
The elimination of nearly 200 tripping hazards on city sidewalks, the status of new body cameras for the Williamsburg Police Department and a new set of the Jaws of Life for the Williamsburg Fire Department were some of the topics discussed during the Williamsburg City Council’s monthly meeting Monday.
