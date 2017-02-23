By Teresa Brooks

The Williamsburg Independent Elementary School’s 4th and 5th grade academic team recently competed in the Governor’s Cup District competition held on Saturday, Feb. 11th.

Boston Elementary School hosted the event for District 112.

There were three schools which competed during the competition, including Boston Elementary, Pleasant View Elementary, and Williamsburg Independent Elementary School.

Williamsburg Independent Elementary School’s Academic Team was the overall winner and received the title of District Champions.

Williamsburg’s Future Problem Solving team also won 1st Place and 2nd place in Quick Recall.

The following students placed in Written Assessment:

– Allie Wilson placed 2nd in Math.

– Alex Gamble placed 1st in Science, Keegan Dunn placed 3rd, and Max Rose placed 5th.

– Daniel Rains placed 1st in Social Studies.

– Chelsie Adkins placed 2nd in Language Arts.

– Maggi McGrath placed 1st in Arts & Humanities and Kacy Jones placed 4th.

Also, Katlyn Moses placed 2nd in Composition and Maggi McGrath placed 4th.