Williamsburg craft show set for Saturday











Local residents will have the chance to check out a variety of wares during a craft show planned for Saturday at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

Tables will be spaced at least six feet apart, and social distancing rules will be in place, which means that there won’t be as many vendors as might ordinarily be the case.

The event will be first come, first served in terms of craft vendors setting up.

Williamsburg community yard sales will resume starting on the first Saturday in June at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center, and will be held on the first Saturday of July, August, October, and November.

There will be no community yard sale in December, but instead the annual Christmas bazaar will be hosted.

There is no community yard sale in September because Old Fashioned Trading Days takes place that month.