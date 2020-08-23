Williamsburg cornhole player Nate Stevens turns pro











Recently, Williamsburg’s Nate Stevens and partner Billy Burnette (Barbourville) traveled to South Carolina for the American Cornhole League’s World Championships.

Between Tues., Aug. 4 and Sun., Aug. 9 Stevens competed in six different competitions, finishing well enough in each to win cash prizes. It was Sunday’s pro qualifier where he achieved something much greater than any cash payout, though, realizing a personal dream of his by becoming an ACL pro cornhole player.

“I practice every day,” Stevens said. “I’m usually going somewhere to play every weekend, and I feel like putting all of that work in has finally paid off.”

In the pro qualifier, Stevens finished in fifth place out of a field of 600 players.

The next ACL pro season will begin in about a month. Stevens will get to compete in a brand new jersey which will feature logos of several different sponsors. Businesses and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor can e-mail nstevens1@mail.com, or call 606-620-3000.

If all goes well, Stevens could find himself playing cornhole in front of a worldwide audience on ESPN in the coming months.