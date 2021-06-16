Williamsburg, Corbin Track teams compete at state











Corbin’s Sean Simons and Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler highlighted local track and field competitors’ efforts at the state track meets last week in Lexington.

In the Class 2A competition on Friday, Simmons finished second in the boys’ 800-meter run to lead the Runnin’ Redhounds fifth place effort.

Simmons ran the 800 meters in 1:57.33, which was one of the top 10 times in the state.

The team of Andon Asher, Connor Messer, John Hail and Sean Simons finished fourth in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:27.20.

Evan McCrickard’s time of 11.11 in the boys’ 100-meter dash was one of the top 25 times run in the state and good enough to take fourth place.

Treyveon Longmire finished ninth in the event with a time of 11.27.

The team of Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Boston Hardesty and McCrickard finished second in the boys’ 4X100 meter relay with a time of 43.60.

Austin Terrell ran the boy’s 3200 meters in 10:13.06 to finish eighth.

The team of Tye Stevens, Messer, Simons and McCrickard finished fifth in the boy’s 4X400 meter relay with a time of 3:35.38.

Corbin finished the day with 31 points.

At the Class A competition on Thursday, Siler cleared five feet in the girls’ high jump to finish second.

Siler also finished fifth in the girls’ 400-meter dash, setting a personal record of 1.02.50.

Lylah Mattingly set one of the top 50 times in the state in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.53 to finish sixth.

Mattingly also finished eighth in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.57.

Nevaeh Warren finished sixth in the girl’s 800-meter run with a time of 2.27.38.

Madison Peace set a personal record of 1.04.09 in the girls’ 400-meter dash to finish ninth.

The team of Peace, Mattingly, Siler and Warren finished fifth in the girls’ 4X400 meter relay with a time of 4.20.16.

Sabrina Lewis finished tied for ninth in the girls’ pole vault with a mark of seven feet six inches.

As a team, the Williamsburg girls earned 23 points to finish 10th out of 39 schools.