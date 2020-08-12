Williamsburg community saying goodbye to Joanna Mahan-Middleton











“She was willing to do whatever was asked of her. No job was too big or too small.”

That is how Williamsburg Independent Schools Superintendent Tim Melton described Joanna Mahan-Middleton, the WIS Academic Dean and all-around Yellow Jacket supporter who sadly passed away earlier this week after an extended battle with cancer.

Middleton was just 32-years-old at the time of her death. She leaves behind a husband, Jody, a young son, Jake, and a step-daughter, Addie. Her biography on the WISD website said that she had been an employee of the school district since 2009, teaching preschool and second grade before taking on the role of Academic Dean of Students. She was also very active in the school’s various athletic programs, coaching middle school basketball and elementary track, and generally assisting in any areas where she was needed.

Middleton graduated from Whitley County High School in 2005. In 2009, she graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education, Teaching. In 2010, she received her Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education (IECE) Certification from Morehead State University.

She completed her Master’s of Arts in Education degree at University of the Cumberlands in 2012 in addition to attaining her Principalship. A year later, she completed her Rank One Certification through the University of the Cumberlands for Director of Pupil Personnel and Director of Instruction.

Speaking about what Middleton meant to the Williamsburg Independent Schools family over the past eleven years that she was employed there, Melton said, “She had a heart for this school. She was very instrumental in all of the work that has been going on here, and she had so many good friends. It is going to take us all some time to get through this, but knowing her, she would want us to do everything that we can to keep going.”

A post on the WISD official Facebook page late Monday evening said, “Joanna loved our little school and every person that she worked with. She bled orange and white. Joanna had a heart for the students and she always went out of her way to make sure students were successful. She will be missed by everyone at Williamsburg City School and the Williamsburg community.”

Three days prior to her passing, Middleton posted on her personal Facebook page, saying, “This week has brought about some drastic changes for our family. I started the third type of chemo early last week. This chemo truly kicked my butt to say the least. The side effects came quickly, and it completely zapped all of my energy.”

Middleton went on to say, “I like to think about it as quality of life over quantity at this point. No matter what, the treatment had to stop, and I would either be admitted to the hospital or sign up for hospice care. I chose to sign up for hospice care. I know that it was going that direction anyway. My body is just so weak right now that everything is a struggle. If I did not stop treatment I feel that chemo would have taken me before the cancer. I am at complete peace with my decision and I know that my fight is not over! God is still in control! I have faith he will continue to guide me and I know that no matter what his will will be done.”

“She was a battler,” Melton said of Middleton. “She battled and battled and battled. I knew that she had made some changes to her treatment, but I don’t think anyone expected that she would pass so quickly.”

“Her faith had grown extremely strong,” Melton added. “Through all of this she knew that God had a plan. She spoke of that, and I feel that she was at peace because of that.”

Middleton had no shortage of friends willing to comment on the type of person that she was. Leah Harrison said of her, “She was an all-around class act. An inspiration to us all. No matter what she did, or what obstacles she faced, she was driven to succeed and face those challenges head on.”

Another close friend, Andrea Ellis-Winchester, said of Middleton, “It’s hard to put into words how great of a person she was. Joanna was such an unselfish, kind hearted and truly special person. The love that she had for her family, her friends and our school is indescribable. This world will not be the same without her in it.”

Funeral visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Mahan Family Cemetery on Goldens Creek.

Her complete obituary can be viewed on this website.