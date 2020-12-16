Williamsburg Christmas decorating contest winners announced











For the second year in a row, the Denham Addition has taken home first place honors as the best decorated neighborhood in 16th annual Williamsburg Christmas decorating contest.

The Denham Addition includes South Third Street, Front Street, Ridge Avenue and Pine Street.

Prior to 2019, Cardinal Heights took home the best decorated neighborhood prize for eight consecutive years.

This year saw a few changes in terms of winners in the annual decorating contest.

In the residential division, Melissa Foley won in the traditional category. For the prior seven years, Bill and Vickie Hollen had either won the category or at least took home a share of first place in this category.

Bill and Vickie Hollen did win the award this year for best decorated door. Don and Cissy Lunce of Moore Street won the award last year.

Chandel and Dustin Chinn won in the modern traditional category. Last year the couple received honorable mention in the traditional category.

There were no changes this year in the bling, bling category, as Randy and Carol Ball of Main Street once again won for the eighth year in a row.

Jill West received the award for best theme.

The Whitley County Board of Education received the spirit of Christmas award.

In the business division, The Friendship Center brought home the first place award. Whitley County Child Services won second place, and Hollywood Video won third place.

“Congratulations to all the winners. Drive by these homes and businesses to see the awesome decorations. It will put you in the Christmas Spirit,” noted Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays.