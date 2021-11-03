Williamsburg Choir to open for Foreigner at The Corbin Arena











Williamsburg Choir will be the opener for Foreigner on Nov. 4 at The Corbin Arena.

WANV London Kool Gold hosted the competition between the Lynn Camp High School and Williamsburg High School choirs.

Community members were able to vote for their choice of school online.

The choirs each submitted an audio file singing a Foreigner song of their choice, so voters could listen to the renditions and then vote for their favorite.

Williamsburg’s choir will receive a $500 donation from Foreigner, and Kool Gold will match the donation for a total of $1,000.

“We are excited to have this opportunity for our students,” said Williamsburg Choir Director Jonathan Wyatt. “Thank you to Foreigner and the Forcht Broadcasting Company for sponsoring this event to help our schools and our choral programs.”

To purchase tickets for the concert, visit http://thecorbinarena.com/.