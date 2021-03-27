Williamsburg Board of Education recognizes academic team











The Williamsburg Board of Education started its monthly meeting on March 16 by recognizing the members of the Williamsburg Elementary School Academic Team who placed second at the regional tournament.

Both students and faculty were recognized by the board.

“When you hear Lowrie, Lowrie, and Croley you might think they are partners of a successful law firm but to the students at Williamsburg City School they are leaders in their classrooms. Kassie Lowrie, Myah Lowrie, and Misty Croley exemplify what is best about the teaching profession,” according to the meeting agenda. “They have put in countless hours educating students sometimes in person and sometimes virtually but all the time with high expectations and unwavering commitment. This was never more apparent than with the Elementary Academic Team.”

Team members included Tatum Croley, who placed first in composition and third in science; Tripp Fields, a member of the first-place quick recall team; Harlan Marietta, who placed second in language arts and fifth in science; Mason Partin, a member of the first-place quick recall team; and Pascual White, who placed fourth in social studies and fourth in arts and humanities.

The board also unanimously approved an agreement between the district and Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

“WISD [Williamsburg Independent School District] will be part of the Family Friendly Partner School Learning Cohort. This cohort will discover ways to engage in activities to improve meaningful family engagement in our school,” said Superintendent Tim Melton.

The board also unanimously approved the non-residential contracts, which are for students who live in neighboring districts and choose to attend Williamsburg Independent or live in the district but choose to attend a school outside the district.

Melton updated the board in regards to ACT testing. Melton said 10th grade students will be taking the April ACT as an opportunity for students to meet the ACT benchmarks. The district is covering the cost of the assessment for the April ACT.