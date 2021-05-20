Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Williamsburg Board of Ed approves do-over year

Posted On 20 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Approximately 11 students at Williamsburg Independent School will have the opportunity to participate in a supplemental year under the Senate Bill 128 provisions.

The district received 11 requests: three from seniors, two from juniors, two from sophomores, three from freshmen and one from an eighth grader.

“[The] biggest thing to consider is will this be a benefit to a family at some point?” said Marc Taylor, principal of Williamsburg Independent School.

“I think families are in a position where they have to make the best decision for themselves,” said Taylor when asked for his opinion about the bill. “What’s best for me isn’t what is going to be best for the next family.”

One concern is how the bill would affect the graduation rate for the school. Because of the small number of students per grade, two or three students can make a dramatic difference in graduation rates.

A board member expressed that while the graduation rate number may go down, those numbers represent students, so ultimately the decision needs to be made for the students.

“We need to support them the best that we can,” said Taylor. “I think the ability to have that choice is probably paramount to what we need to provide.”

The motion was unanimously approved by the Board of Education.

In other business, the board:

• Unanimously approved a school security fund request for $21,814 to purchase 40 exterior electronic door locks and installation.

• Unanimously approved a contract with Cumberland River Behavioral Health for student services.

• Unanimously approved a new elementary school teacher position for the 2021-2022 school year.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

139 requests approved for Whitley ‘do over’ year

Posted On 13 May 2021
, By
0

W’Burg School introduces Jacket Box

Posted On 09 May 2021
, By
0

W’Burg board approves academy for synchronous learning

Posted On 04 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin Board of Ed approves virtual learning waiver

Posted On 30 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal