Williamsburg Board of Ed approves do-over year











Approximately 11 students at Williamsburg Independent School will have the opportunity to participate in a supplemental year under the Senate Bill 128 provisions.

The district received 11 requests: three from seniors, two from juniors, two from sophomores, three from freshmen and one from an eighth grader.

“[The] biggest thing to consider is will this be a benefit to a family at some point?” said Marc Taylor, principal of Williamsburg Independent School.

“I think families are in a position where they have to make the best decision for themselves,” said Taylor when asked for his opinion about the bill. “What’s best for me isn’t what is going to be best for the next family.”

One concern is how the bill would affect the graduation rate for the school. Because of the small number of students per grade, two or three students can make a dramatic difference in graduation rates.

A board member expressed that while the graduation rate number may go down, those numbers represent students, so ultimately the decision needs to be made for the students.

“We need to support them the best that we can,” said Taylor. “I think the ability to have that choice is probably paramount to what we need to provide.”

The motion was unanimously approved by the Board of Education.

In other business, the board:

• Unanimously approved a school security fund request for $21,814 to purchase 40 exterior electronic door locks and installation.

• Unanimously approved a contract with Cumberland River Behavioral Health for student services.

• Unanimously approved a new elementary school teacher position for the 2021-2022 school year.