Williamsburg baseball captures back-to-back All ‘A’ regional championships













It took a few extra innings to get the job done Thursday, but in the end the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were able to defeat the Barbourville Tigers to win their second straight 13th Region All “A” championship title.

Both squads came into this year’s regional All “A” final with undefeated records – Williamsburg at 4-0, and Barbourville at 5-0. The Jackets and the Tigers battled each other with all they had, but it was the defending champions who would ultimately prevail, winning 3-1 in 11 innings.

Williamsburg will be able to enjoy this history-making victory during Spring Break next week before having to refocus their efforts on securing another win in the upcoming All “A” sectional round. Should they succeed there, they will qualify for state tournament competition next month.

Be sure to look inside the April 3 print edition of the News Journal for more details.