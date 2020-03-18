Williamsburg announces that it won’t disconnect water or sewer services for the next 60 days











Due to the coronavirus, the City of Williamsburg has announced that it will not be disconnecting water or sewer services for 60 days although customers are encouraged to pay their bills on time if they can, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced.

Also all city events at the Merry Jeffries Center, Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center and at the Briar Creek Park shelter houses are canceled through May 1, and no new reservations will be accepted for events between now and May 1.