William “Willie” Miracle, age 74, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2pm on Wednesday, February 24, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held at 2pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.