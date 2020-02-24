









William “Will” Hill, age 33, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Williamsburg, Ky.

He was born January 15, 1987, in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jasmine Williamson and his grandfather, Paul Hill, Sr. He was a graduate of Williamsburg High School and served in the United States Marine Corp.

He is survived by his children, Bailee Hill, Adalee Hill and Crimson Hill, all of Williamsburg, Ky; mother of his children, Erica Monhollen of Williamsburg, Ky; his mother, Tammy Blevins of Williamsburg, Ky; his grandmother, Juanita Hill of Williamsburg, Ky; a sister, Christina Hall of Williamsburg, Ky; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, February 23, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Hurst officiating. Interment was in Highland Park Cemetery – Ellison Addition, following military honors by the American Legion Post 88 Corbin, Ky.

