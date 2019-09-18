William Whitley Chapter, NSDAR commemorates signing of the Declaration of Independence











Mayor Roddy Harrison joined the officers and members of the William Whitley Chapter, NSDAR in declaring by proclamation an official Observance Week of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America.

In 1955, The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution. The week of observance for the Constitution of American was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956.

George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution in 2002. The goal of the NSDAR is to encourage study and to educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on September 17, 1787.

Throughout the week of September 17-23, the William Whitley Chapter encouraged schools, families, churches and civic organizations to spend the week reading and discussing the Constitution with students, family members and community members.

Encourage all to memorize and cite the Preamble to the Constitution.