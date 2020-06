William Thomas “Tom” Collins Jr., age 59, Corbin, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He is survived by his son, Joshua Collins.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 6, at the Monhollen Cemetery in Corbin, with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.