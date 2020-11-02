









William Steve Varro, age 90, of Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, Tennessee. He was born on March 17, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late James and Mary Varro. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nora (Moses) Varro and a host of brothers and sisters.

He is survived by five children, Steven Varro (Cheryl) of Clinton, Tennessee, Joseph Varro (Stella) of Williamsburg, David William Varro of Williamsburg, Richard Allen Varro of Williamsburg and Bonnie Varro Kelley (David) of Opelika, Alabama; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, November 3, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Long officiating. Interment will be private in the Little Wolf Creek Church of God Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.