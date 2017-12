William Robert Green, 56, of Wallins, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017.

He was a United States Navy veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Green; sister, Edna Mae Wilder; and brother-in-law, Wayne Wilder.

He leaves behind his mother, Annetta Green; six siblings: Elton Dean Green, Joe (Rose) Green, Gene (Bernadine) Green, Donnie (Pearl) Green, Angie (Spencer) Bailey, and Lois Green; nieces/nephews: Cassie Green, Fred Williams, Michael Green, Matthew Blanton, Gene Green, Spencer Bailey, Kenneth Bailey, Michael Gibson, Ashley Plank, Austin Plank, Brandon Collins, Dalton Slusher, Michelle Wilder, Carlos Wilder, and Harold Wilder; and several other relatives and numerous friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 28, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Blevins officiating.

Burial followed in Cumberland Memorial Gardens at Lily.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.