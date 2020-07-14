









Mr. William Ray Burchett, age 75, husband of Penny Elaine McCreary Burchett of Corbin, Ky, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation, funeral and burial services where private in April. Now that some restrictions have lifted the family is having a Graveside Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18th at the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin with the Local D.A.V. in charge of Military Honors. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.