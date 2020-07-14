Previous Story
William Ray Burchett
Posted On 14 Jul 2020
Mr. William Ray Burchett, age 75, husband of Penny Elaine McCreary Burchett of Corbin, Ky, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation, funeral and burial services where private in April. Now that some restrictions have lifted the family is having a Graveside Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18th at the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin with the Local D.A.V. in charge of Military Honors. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.