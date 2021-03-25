









William (Pete) Petrey Neal, age 85, of Braselton, Georgia departed this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Braselton, Georgia.

He was born on December 22, 1935 in Knoxville, Tennessee to William B. Neal and Eura (Petrey) Neal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Eura (Petrey) Neal and sisters, Margaret Neal VandeNoord and Patricia Neal Dahl.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, attended Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia.

He received his Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree from the University of Georgia in Athens, an educator at Fulton County School’s in Atlanta, Georgia and taught at Southwest Texas State University. He taught Geography and Earth Science and enjoyed teaching in and out of the classroom.

He is survived by the family he dearly loved, his wife of over 56 years, Charlcie Keheley Neal of Braselton, GA; three children, CeCe Doub and husband Tom of Franklin, TN, Chuck Neal and wife Jill of Johns Creek, GA, and Billy Neal and wife Stephanie of Comer, GA; Loving Grandda, who enjoyed teaching his grandchildren, Jackson Doub, Lucy Doub, Grayson Neal, Jacob Neal, Elijah Neal, Aubrey Neal, and Joshua Neal; nieces and nephews, Ann Campbell, Tessa Dahl, Theo Dahl, Ophelia Dahl, and Lucy Dahl; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Interment followed in the Highland Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to building fund of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church or World Vision.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.