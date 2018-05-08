











William Paul “Bill” Thomas, 70, of Gray passed away Monday, April 30, 2018, at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin.

Born August 1, 1947, he was the son of the late Maynard Thomas, Sr., and Hazel Thomas.

Bill was a heavy equipment operator until an accident caused him to retire.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Ruth Ann Thomas, Freida Martin, and Wilma Christeen Johnson; and five brothers: Joby Thomas, Gerald Thomas, Junior Thomas, Arvil Thomas, and Homer Thomas.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Sue Waddle; daughter, Tammy Long; two grandsons: Ryan Dunton and Richard Dunton; great grandson, Easton Dunton; brother, James Thomas and wife Mary; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 5, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Heath Sherman officiating.

Burial followed in Park-Helton Cemetery with nephews and friends serving as pallbearers.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.