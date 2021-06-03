









William Lee Hale, age 53, of Bear Hollow Road, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Rockholds, Kentucky. He was born on March 7, 1968 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late William and Marie (Crabtree) Hale. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Hale and James Hale; and his grandfather, Milford Crabtree.

He is survived by three children, Amanda Margaret Hale of Lafayette, Indiana, William Andrew Hale of Lafayette, Indiana and Chelsie Marie Pennington of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Brentley Charles Cline, Memphis Lee Pennington, Jordan Aaron Randle, Ryer U. Pennington and Caden William Crenshaw; grandmother, Zella Crabtree of Rockholds, Kentucky; best friend, Douglas R. McLellen of Northpoint, Florida; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Crabtree Family Cemetery on Bear Hollow Road in Rockholds.

