











William L. “Bill” Miracle, 73, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at his home.

Bill was born June 15, 1945 in Knox County, a son of the late Leonard and Viola Runyon Miracle.

He graduated from Knox Central High School at age 16 and attended a business school in Louisville.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam. He served his country valiantly and was honorably discharged in 1969.

Bill worked 30 years as a city letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Corbin forming lifelong friendships with his co-workers and customers walking his route. After retiring he spent 7 years working with his friend Gary Elliott at Valley RV Sales making new friendships.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who loved his family and enjoyed time with them camping, fishing, tubing and skiing around Laurel Lake.

He was known to his family as a kind, gentle, and thoughtful man with a great sense of humor and a private but deep faith. He had belonged to the Little Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law Lucille and Dawson Parker, brothers Shelby and Jerry Miracle, and sister-in-law Jenny Miracle.

Survivors include his wife Charlotte; daughters Rita Sears and Jamie Miracle; grandchildren Hannah Sears, Ashley Roberts, Joseph, Jeremiah, and Abby Moore; sisters Mary Ann Floyd and Phyllis Miracle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Together they mourn his passing as they remember and celebrate the many happy gatherings over the years.

Bill’s life was celebrated Saturday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Bennie Bush and Rev. Michael Floyd officiating.

Burial followed at Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Honor Guard of American Legion Post 88.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Messages may be sent to the Miracle family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.