









William Jack Robinson, age 87, passed away on the 3rd of May, 2020 in his long-time hometown of Corbin, KY.

Jack was born in Edwardsville, Alabama, on the 29th of January, 1933 to the late Charles and Mattie Robinson. Jack met Joann Perry in Portsmouth, OH and they were married in 1954.

Jack and Joann had four children together, all whom have survived him in life: Susan Patricia Robinson Smith and husband John, Tammy Jo Walters, William Stacy Robinson and wife Teresa, and Charles Ritchie Robinson and wife Kimberly.

Jack and Joann moved from Alabama to Corbin in 1966 where Jack started Forest Products, Inc. which is still in operation. Jack loved the sawmill business, sports (especially University of Alabama football) and gathering his family together for meals as often as possible. He dearly loved and respected his family, who are thankful for his legacy, and especially for the fact that he knew Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior.

Jack is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Brooke Smith, Cassie Robinson Brundage and husband Linzell, Christopher Walters and wife Sheena, Katie Robinson, Cody Walters and wife Brittany, Tyler Robinson and wife Andrea, Hunter Robinson, Courtney Walters Hayden and husband Jesse, and Mandi Robinson Phipps and husband Derrick; eight great-grandchildren, Bethoni Walters, Rylan Walters, Elijah Walters, Kadence Walters, Sawyer Hayden, Sadie Hayden, Harrison Robinson, Lilly Jack Phipps, Jasmine Phipps, and Ramsey Robinson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a drive by visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 6, from 11am until 1pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Those attending the drive by visitation are asked to enter the funeral home from Master Street, turning between the Presbyterian Church and the funeral home. Friends are reminded that they may not exit the vehicle.

Burial will be private in Edwardsville, Alabama.

Friends may still send flowers to the family by contacting a local florist.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.