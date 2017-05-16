By Teresa Brooks

William Herren, Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born in Knox County, he was the son of the late William Herren, Sr., and Melissa Mullins Herren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Walter Herren and sister Anna Mae Langenbach.

He served over 20 years with the U.S. Army, both active and in the reserves, including during the Korean War.

He was very active at Immanuel Baptist Church where he was a charter member and former deacon. He also served as an usher, served communion, Nifty Fifty Senior Group, Upward Basketball, and the annual fish fry. He was also a 60-year Mason, 32nd degree, with the Hugh Harris Lodge and had worked as a butcher for 39 years at the former IGA store in Corbin. He also had a love for gardening.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Mary W. Herren, with whom he was united in marriage on February 26, 1951; brothers Ova Herren (Berdinia) and Connie Herren (Bobbie); special sister-in-law Ruth Rapier; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law George and Faye Rapier.

The funeral service was held Saturday, May 13, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Bonnell and Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial was in the Broyles Cemetery in Rockholds with military honors by American Legion Post #88 in Corbin.

Pallbearers were Gary Fox, Johnny Bunch, Roger May, Joel Peyton, John Stansberry, Larry Herren, Jim Herren, and Bill Herren.

Honorary Pallbearers were Amos Miller, K.B. Sawyers, Bro. Gary Elliott, Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton, Pastor Allen Bonnell, Delno Mills, Greg Shiar, Tom Hill, and James McGee.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.