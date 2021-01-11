









William Henry Harris, age 54, of Seng Branch Road, Siler, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home. William was born on January 16, 1966 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Janes Edward Harris and Rosie (Bunch) Harris. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Edward Harris and brothers-in-law, Jack Partin and Freddie Lambdin.

He is survived by three children, Jeffrey Lambdin of Williamsburg, Christopher Eric Harris (Monica) of Gausdale and Skyler Harris of Siler; three step-children, John Lynn, Felecia Huddleston and Kenny Lynn; grandson, Dawson Lambdin; mother, Rose (Bunch) Harris of Barbourville; two brothers, James E. Harris (Patricia) of Rockholds and Willard Harris (Robin) of Williamsburg; six sisters, Clara Mae Croley (Roscoe) of Siler, Norma Jean Fuson (Dickie) of Loveland, Ohio, Jo Ann Lambdin of Union City, Ohio, Kathy Partin of Williamsburg, Phyllis Partin (John) of Williamsburg and Helen Powers of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, January 13, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lloyd Jackson officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Wells Cemetery in Gausdale, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.