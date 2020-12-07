









William Frank “Whitey” Richardson, age 81, of Williamsburg, KY passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home. He was born October 12, 1939 in Harlan County, KY to the late Everett and Dona Kirklin Richardson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Lester, Selma Mingardi, and Faye White; and two brothers, Vance Richardson and Everett Richardson, Jr.

Whitey worked at National Standard for 36 years, co-founded the Williamsburg Rescue Squad in the early 1970’s, and he served in the Air Force for four years. He started his own company called Summertime Snowball. He also managed the concession stand at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Thelma Richardson of Williamsburg, KY; one daughter, Kathleen Richardson; one son, Billy Richardson (Tammy); five grandchildren: Melissa, Sara, Crystal, Josh, and Adam; three great-grandchildren: Andruw, Morgan, and Amber; sister, Betty Lovitt (Ronnie) of Cincinnati, OH; two brothers, Ray Richardson and Richard Richardson (Pat); in addition to several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He will especially be missed by his babies Tigger, Skippy, and Molly.

Funeral service was held Monday, December 7, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Mitchell and Rev. Jerry Sester officiating. Interment was in the Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.

