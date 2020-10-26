









William F. “Bill” Terry, 81, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born to the late Fred Terry and Edith Barton Terry on September 30, 1939. Bill was a member of West Corbin Christian Church and served in the U.S. Army. He retired after many years as a plant manager at Elicon and PDF. He was well known as a piano player and singer who toured with gospel quartets, and performed at many churches, weddings, and funerals.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Hazel and Ellis Brewer.

Left to cherish the memory of Bill are his wife of 54 years, Marcella Terry; his son, Mark (Tammy) Terry; sister, Janice Taylor; brother, Larry (Betty) Terry; grandchildren: Aaron (Michaela) Terry of Boise, Idaho, Alex and Jason Terry of Greenville, South Carolina, and Emily Terry Lawson (Stephen) of Austin, Texas, as well as his great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, October 25, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Hammond and Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial followed at Worley Cemetery with Aaron, Alex, Jason, Dalton, Derek, and Justin Terry and Stephen Lawson serving as pallbearers. Elijah Lawson, Maximus Lawson, and Benjamin Terry were named as honorary pallbearers. Military honors were conducted by the D.A.V. Post 158.